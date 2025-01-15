The United States on Wednesday (Jan 15) removed three major Indian organisations from its restricted list as part of its efforts to enhance civil nuclear cooperation between India’s top nuclear institutions and American companies.

Which three major Indian entities were removed from the restricted list?

The entities removed from the list include Indian Rare Earths, the Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre (IGCAR), and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

Why is it important?

According to the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, this decision aims to "support US foreign policy objectives by reducing barriers to advanced energy cooperation, including joint research and development and science and technology cooperation, towards shared energy security needs and goals."

In a statement, the department stressed the mutual benefits of US-India collaboration in peaceful nuclear research and development, adding, "The United States and India share a commitment to advancing peaceful nuclear cooperation and associated research and development activities, with strengthened science and technology cooperation over the past several years that has benefitted both countries and their partner countries around the world."

The announcement comes after comments made earlier this month by outgoing US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during his visit to India. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Sullivan stressed Washington’s determination to remove longstanding restrictions on civil nuclear cooperation.

"Although former president Bush and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh laid out a vision of civil nuclear cooperation nearly 20 years ago, we have yet to fully realise it," Sullivan said.

He added that the Biden administration has determined that it is past time to take the next major step in cementing the US-India partnership.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Matthew Borman said that the removal of these entities would enable stronger collaboration between the two nations. He said that the removal of the Indian entities would enable closer cooperation between the two nations and enable them to "secure more resilient critical minerals and clean energy supply chains."

Meanwhile, the US Department of Commerce has added 11 Chinese organisations to its Entity List, citing activities that are "contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests."

(With inputs from agencies)