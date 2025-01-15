Pamela Hemphill, a woman from Idaho known as the "MAGA Granny," has said she would reject a pardon from President-elect Donald Trump for her involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot. Hemphill spent 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges related to the riot.

A retired drug abuse counsellor, Hemphill had supported Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. She attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6 and entered the Capitol during the riot. The FBI later identified her from photos taken inside the building. She was sentenced to two months in prison after admitting to a felony charge of parading, protesting, or picketing within the Capitol.

In a post on social media platform X, Hemphill said, “I’m not going to be bullied by MAGA anymore, as those who went as far as calling my Probation Officer trying to get me in trouble backfired on them, thinking I would stop speaking out, just give me more confidence to continue! I will refuse a pardon from felon Trump!”

Her comments came in response to a post by former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger, who also said that he would reject a presidential pardon from Biden to shield him from retaliatory measures by Trump administration. Kinzinger had served on the bipartisan committee that investigated the Capitol riot.

Trump, set to begin his second term on January 20, has vowed to pardon January 6 rioters on his first day in office. These rioters, many of whom were Trump supporters, stormed the Capitol while lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

In 2023, Trump also mentioned Hemphill’s case on his social media platform, Truth Social, claiming her punishment was harsher than that of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son. Hemphill criticised Trump for politicising her sentencing, saying he was “using” her for his own agenda.

At the time she said, “I’m not a victim of Jan 6, I pleaded guilty because I was guilty!” She also tagged Trump in the post.

In an interview with USA Today in August, Hemphill said she now accepts responsibility for her actions and described January 6 as the “worst day in our history.” She added that she had been “brainwashed” by Trump supporters.

Hemphill’s comments have drawn praise on social media. One user wrote, “Thank you, Pam, for waking up. You are what scares them the most.” Another commented, “Thank you for standing up and saying this,” while a third added, “Big respect, Pam. I’m proud of you.”

