Former United States (US) vice president Mike Pence met his former boss Donald Trump at the funeral of the country's 39th president Jimmy Carter on January 9.

Pence, who was part of the first Trump administration, hadn't seen Trump since leaving the White House. A day after Carter's funeral, Pence talked about his meeting with his former boss.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the president on January 20.

'O pportunity to speak to Trump.. .'

Speaking to Christianity Today, Pence said on Friday that his opportunity to speak to Trump was "something that I appreciated, I welcomed.”

“He greeted me when he came down the aisle. I stood up, extended my hand. He shook my hand. I said, ‘Congratulations, Mr. President,’ and he said, ‘Thanks, Mike,’” Pence added.

Reporters at Carter's funeral captured Pence shaking hands with Trump and his family.

The first meeting in nearly four years

This was the first meeting between Mike Pence and Donald Trump in nearly four years. Both leaders have applauded their work together in the White House.

However, they split political paths in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

In 2023, Pence entered the presidential race for the November 5, 2024, election but soon dropped out of it. He also did not endorse Trump for the top post.

