Elon Musk’s friendship with Donald Trump has been in the limelight for some time. The recent statement by Lara Trump, the president-elect’s daughter-in-law, has suggested the strong influence of the tech mogul within Trump’s inner circle.

‘First buddy’

In an interview with the New York Post, Lara revealed that Musk is often seen at Mar-a-Lago, a resort owned by Trump, where he often meets with his close aides.

“Every time I go to Mar-a-Lago, he’s there. And it’s a bit of a joke, but he’s in on the joke. He’s great. Who wouldn’t want one of the brightest minds of our time in the circle of people doing the right thing for this country? It really seems to be that he wants his legacy to be that he was able to achieve the unachievable,” said Lara.

She added, “And the great news is we get to reap the benefits of that. So I love him being First Buddy.”

Being the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, and owner of X, Musk has positioned himself as the world’s richest man. The billionaire has also been actively involved in supporting Trump’s political campaign, investing over $200 million.

Musk has also helped boost Trump through his America PAC and social media platform, with him often seen as a key figure in the president-elect’s inner circle and having deep ties.

Analyst predicts Trump and Musk clash

Despite the bromance between Trump and Musk, a CNN analyst has predicted a clash of egos between the two once their post-campaign honeymoon period is over because of their dominant personalities. In their tussle for power, Trump will emerge victorious, tech journalist Kara Swisher said on The Chris Wallace Show.

“I’m gonna repeat my assertion about Elon Musk and Donald Trump. One of my favourite movies is ‘Highlander,’ and ‘there can be only one.’ And that‘s gonna be Donald Trump. And I think we’ll see what happens in the wake of that,” said Swisher.

She added that many tech CEOs congratulated Trump for his win in the elections “largely because they’re scared of Elon’s influence and they want to have influence of their own,” reported The New York Post.

However, according to Swisher, Trump “does not like to share the spotlight,” saying that their fallout would not come because of differences in political views but rather their need for attention.

