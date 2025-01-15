A SpaceX rocket Falcon 9, carrying lunar landers built by the United States and Japan, was launched from Florida to the Moon on Wednesday (Jan 15). Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost and ispace's Resilience from Japan were onboard the rocket.

Both the uncrewed missions are aimed to build on the success of Texas-based Intuitive Machines. In 2024, the company became the first to touch down on Earth's celestial neighbour.

Till recently, only a handful of well-funded national space agencies have been successful in soft landings on the Moon. The first one was the Soviet Union in 1966.

Under the Artemis program, the US is planning to establish a sustained human presence on the planet by this decade.

"Each milestone we complete will provide valuable data for future missions and ultimately keep the United States and our international partners at the forefront of space exploration," Firefly Aerospace CEO Jason Kim said Tuesday (Jan 14).

"Firefly is a go for launch. Let's go ghost riders in the sky!" he further added.

Meanwhile, in Japan, ispace's first attempt to land on the Moon ended in an unsalvageable "hard landing" in April 2023.

Founder and CEO of ispace Takeshi Hakamada said last week, "It's important to challenge ourselves again, after enduring failure and learning from it."

The organisation posted a video on the social media platform X with the caption, "Today, we're going back to the Moon. Today, we prove our resilience."

Today, we're going back to the Moon.



SMBC x HAKUTO-R Venture Moon Mission 2 is scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket today, Jan. 15, 2025, at 1:11 a.m. EST, 06:11 UTC.



To learn more about Mission 2 and ispace's vision to create a sustainable cislunar economy, check… pic.twitter.com/yikOcxmjEz — ispace (@ispace_inc) January 14, 2025

Both the spacecraft have two different timelines to land on the Moon.

NASA scientist Maria Banks said, "With 10 NASA instruments on this flight, we're conducting scientific investigations... from characterizing Earth's magnetosphere to understanding lunar dust and the Moon's interior structure and thermal properties."

(With inputs from agencies)