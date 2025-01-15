A panel of the Indian government, which was set up in November 2023 has recommended legal action against an individual with earlier criminal links.

On receipt of information from US authorities over the activities of some organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations, and others who undermined the interests of both Washington and New Delhi, the Indian government panel was set up.

The action taken by the panel

In a statement, the Union home ministry said on Wednesday (Jan 15) that the panel carried out its own investigations and pursued leads provided by the US.

"After a long enquiry, the Committee has submitted its report to the Government and recommended legal action against an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the enquiry," the statement said.

"The Enquiry Committee has recommended that the legal action must be completed expeditiously," the statement added.

The panel further recommended functional improvements in systems and procedures as well as the initiation of steps that could strengthen India's response capability, ensure systematic controls, and coordinate action in dealing with matters like this.

Alleged Pannun murder plot in the spotlight

Though not explicitly mentioned in the home ministry statement, media reports suggested that the ministry's remarks would be about an alleged plot to murder Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The panel had been set up to examine inputs provided by the US on the plot to kill Pannun. The statement has not identified the individual.

However, media reports suggested that the individual (mentioned in the statement) is Vikash Yadav.

In late October 2024, an unsealed indictment showed that the US had charged Yadav, described as a former officer in India's Research and Analysis Wing spy service, with directing the plot "against a Sikh separatist in New York City."

The indictment alleged that beginning in May 2023, Yadav, described as an employee of the Indian government at the time, worked with others in India and abroad to direct a plot against Pannun.

