Authorities in the Indian national capital re-imposed stricter pollution curbs Wednesday (Jan 15) as air quality index hovered dangerously close to the 'severe' category. Union government’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) introduced restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)- stage 4. Earlier, GRAP-stage 3 restrictions were imposed on Sunday (Jan 12).

The AQI rose sharply on Wednesday to 386 from 275 a day earlier as dense fog enveloped the city, leading to “extremely low mixing height and ventilation coefficient for dispersion of pollutants,” said the CAQM. The panel added that the AQI was expected to breach the 400-mark during the day.

"Accordingly, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality and in pursuance of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's directives, the Sub Committee on GRAP hereby decides to straightway invoke ALL actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) & also Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) of extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force," said the panel in its report.

The Supreme Court of India earlier ordered the stage 4 restrictions must be invoked if the AQI reaches the 400 mark.

What is not allowed in GRAP-IV?

Construction activities are banned in Delhi-NCR.

Schools in Delhi-NCR are to conduct classes in online mode. Workplaces are advised to operate with 50 per cent of their staff working from home.

Trucks carrying non-essential goods will be banned from entering Delhi, except those running on LNG, CNG, or electricity.

Non-essential diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards are banned in Delhi.

Non-essential light commercial vehicles that are registered outside Delhi are not allowed to enter Delhi, except those running on EV, CNG or BS-VI diesel.

What is allowed under GRAP-IV?

Small personal constructions are allowed.

Vehicles carrying essential goods are allowed to enter Delhi.

Trucks operating on LNG, CNG, or electric energy are allowed in Delhi.

Trucks and commercial vehicles adhering to BS-VI diesel emissions standards are allowed in Delhi.

