Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, witnessed light rainfall Saturday evening (Jan 11). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in the region till Sunday.

VIDEO | Light rainfall lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from India Gate area.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/jV7KrJV3d1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 11, 2025

Severe air quality continues

Despite the rainfall, air quality in several parts of Delhi remains in the 'severe' category, with AQI levels exceeding 450 in areas such as Alipur, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, and RK Puram.

Delhi Radar Animation shows system approaching towards Delhi-NCR. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (25-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi & NCR during next 1-2 hours pic.twitter.com/9ssORPCeUl — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 11, 2025

IMD's weekly weather forecast for Delhi

As per the weather department, dense fog is expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from January 11 to 13, during late-night and early morning hours. These conditions may reduce visibility and pose challenges for commuters.

According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain close to 7°C and 20°C, respectively over the next week. January 12 is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with light rain, while dense fog is forecast for January 13 and 14. Moderate fog is likely on January 15, and from January 16 to 17, foggy conditions are expected, though no warnings have been issued for these days.

