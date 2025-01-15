John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesperson of the United States (US) said that Pakistan was never a technical or tactical ally of his country. Kirby said this during a press conference in Washington DC when a Pakistani reporter asked him how the Biden administration revitalised its partnership with the "long-term ally" Pakistan. Kirby added that no treaty of alliance ever existed between the two countries.

"Well, first, I’d, as you know, Pakistan was never a technical ally of the United States. I mean, there was no treaty of alliance with Pakistan," he said while acknowledging Pak's historical cooperation with the US to combat terrorism.

"But certainly, over many, many years in the last couple of decades, we partnered with Pakistan as appropriate to deal with the terrorist threat that still exists on that spine between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” he added.

Kirby further said, “We recognise that Pakistan is still – still the Pakistani people fall victim to terrorist violence coming from across that border. We recognize that.”

He claimed that the Biden administration is committed to working with Pakistan to further address the terrorism.

"We have and for as long as we’ll be in office here remain committed to working with Pakistan to address those common threats and challenges. And that’s not – that hasn’t changed. It’s not going to change," Kirby said.

In September 2024, US spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US would continue to stand "shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism".

(With inpts from agencies)