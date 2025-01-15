Yoon Suk Yeol, the suspended president of South Korea, was sent behind bars on Wednesday (Jan 15). He was arrested amid a huge police presence outside his official residence in Seoul. The arrest came weeks after his failed martial law bid in the country after which the Corruption Investigation Office was seeking his arrest.

In early January, the anti-corruption department attempted to arrest Yoon but failed due to his security issues, but on Wednesday, the officers reached outside his residence with around 3,000 police officers.

Yoon is bearing the allegations of inciting insurrection over his attempt to implement martial law on December 3, which is one of the few crimes that South Korean presidents are not immune to. If Yoon is convicted, he will face long-term imprisonment, a heavy fine or even the death penalty.

Yoon is the first sitting president in South Korea who has been arrested as all the previous ones bearing criminal charges were imprisoned after they left office.

The Dramatic Arrest

Yoon is still getting protection from the Presidential Security Service, even after his arrest.

During the first attempt to arrest him on January 3, the investigation officers faced the security service, which made the authorities retreat the arrest warrant. Police learnt a lesson as on January 15, they reached Yoon's "fortress" with ladders to climb up on the walls and enter.

They even threatened if Yoon's security personnel tried to stop them the second time, they would also get arrested.

As per the reports, the police were not carrying any arms in an attempt to lower the tension. But they were wearing bulletproof vests just in case Yoo's security force shot at them to stop the arrest.

What's Next?

Yoon now could face criminal trial on charges of insurrection. If things get worse for him, Yoon will be thrown out of the office by the court. He can be helped for 48 hours for the interrogation of his existing arrest warrant. Later on, authorities will decide if he should be released to be detained for 20 days.

