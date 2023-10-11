Top 10 world news: Israel army says suspected aerial 'infiltration from Lebanon', & more

The Israel-Hamas war is snowballing by the hour and air raid sirens are now sounding in the northern parts of the country as well. The army is anticipating it could be an aerial "infiltration from Lebanon". The Indian Embassy in Israel has called on its nationals stranded in the war-hit region to remain "calm and vigilant".

In London, the UK's fifth largest airport after Heathrow, Luton Airport suspended all flights until October 11 at noon in the wake of a massive blaze that led to the partial collapse of one of the multi-story parking structures.

Pakistan's new Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa ruled on Wednesday (Oct 11) that the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, a law that was enacted by the Pakistan Parliament to regulate the CJI's powers, is constitutional.

Hamas on Wednesday (Oct 11) fired multiple rockets towards the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. Hamas' Al-Qassam has taken responsibility for the attack.

Amid a slew of controversies, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made headlines yet again for raising India-Canada diplomatic spat with several global leaders, while discussing the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A US Navy soldier has admitted that he took $15,000 as a bribe in exchange for providing photos of unclassified US military information to China, including on US military exercises in Indo-Pacific.

The Titan submersible's remaining debris and presumed human remains were recovered on Tuesday (Oct 10) by the US Coast Guard, months after the submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion while it was on its way to explore the wreckage of Titanic ship.

The sudden and devastating terror attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7 gave Israel what it called its "9/11 moment". The mastermind who planned this massive assault and gave the operation the name "Al Aqsa Flood" was Mohammed Deif, a Palestinian militant and Israel's most wanted man.