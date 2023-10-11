London's Luton Airport suspends flights after massive blaze breaks out in parking lot

Britain's London Luton Airport suspended all flights until Wednesday afternoon soon after a "significant fire" led to the partial collapse of one of the multi-story parking structures.

As per news agency AFP reports, the blaze broke out on the third floor of a car park at Terminal 2 of the airport as firefighters struggled to bring the fire under control.

"Our priority remains supporting the emergency services and the safety of our passengers and staff. Therefore, we have taken the decision to suspend all flights until 3 pm (1400 GMT) on Wednesday 11th October," the airport said in a statement issued early Wednesday morning.

"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted," it added.

In the aftermath of the incident, four firefighters and an airport employee were rushed to the hospital, as per the local ambulance service. Another person was treated on-site.

The blaze broke out at 8:47 pm (1947 GMT) in the airport's newly built car park.

"It was horrible, the noise was like popcorn," said Marilena Ligea Stan, from Romania, who had to wait 12 hours after landing from Bucharest to leave the airport.

Robert Saunders was on his way to the airport from Somerset in southwest England when he found out.

"You don't know what to do, so we did the normal thing and got a coffee. There was a really bad smell in the air, and hoses everywhere. It's terrible, absolutely terrible," he was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

The local fire service officials said that their crew worked to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading to other nearby buildings and vehicles.

"Our first two fire appliances arrived on the scene just a shade under 10 minutes later to work alongside firefighters from Luton Airport Fire Service," said Andrew Hopkinson, chief fire officer for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"On arrival, my officers were faced with a severe and rapidly spreading fire involving a large number of vehicles that ultimately spread to multiple floors and involved a partial collapse of the car park," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

