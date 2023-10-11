Trudeau sparks meme fest online, gets massively trolled for discussing India-Canada row with global leaders

Amid a slew of controversies, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made headlines yet again for raising India-Canada diplomatic spat with several global leaders, while discussing the Israel-Hamas conflict.

He sparked a meme fest on social media for bringing up strained ties between India and his country during his talks with United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein over the ongoing situation in Israel.

Trudeau dialled the king of Jordan on Monday (Oct 9) and provided him with an "update on the situation between Canada and India, underscoring the importance of respecting the rule of law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," his office said in a statement.

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan. The Prime Minister condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel, and both leaders expressed their concerns over escalation and loss of civilian life.

His conversation came just hours after he spoke to the President of UAE along the same lines.

"On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding – and respecting – the rule of law," he wrote on his official X account.

On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding – and respecting – the rule of law.

Trudeau invites trolls

Social media users trolled the Canadian Prime Minister mercilessly and called him out for "complaining" about India to other world leaders.

A user wrote, "On my recent trip to India, I got stranded there for two extra days. I was scared that Indian Govt might be considering me a Khalistani Agent. So, I secretly ordered food from Zomato instead of eating what Modi ji arranged for me."

Justin Trudeau's Diary:



On my recent trip to India, I got stranded there for two extra days. I was scared that Indian Govt might be considering me a Khalistani Agent. So, I secretly ordered food from Zomato instead of eating what Modi ji arranged for me.



Later I got a call…

Another user created a fake post of Trudeau talking to a telecom executive, wherein he facetiously steers an issue related to the payment of the bill despite residing in Canada and not India, poking fun at satirical similarities traced between Trudeau's policies and the troubled diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Ottawa.

"I got a call from an Airtel postpaid executive in India who informed me that I hadn't paid the bill for September. I told that there must be a mistake since I don't have an Airtel number, and I reside in Canada, not India. He apologised, to which I replied, 'No worries, I'm glad you called.' Following that, we spoke on various issues. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life globally. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding — and respecting — the rule of law," read the post.

This guy @JustinTrudeau is now a joke...he is a meme...he is an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/zh9N52Q43y — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) October 10, 2023 ×

India-Canada row

A diplomatic standoff erupted between India and Canada after PM Trudeau suggested in his address to the House of Commons that India might be linked to the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Ottawa also expelled a senior Indian diplomat even as the investigation continues.

However, India has strongly rejected these claims, while reiterating its adherence to the rule of law. New Delhi has also called on Ottawa to check the rampant anti-India activities on Canadian soil and respect the territorial integrity of India.

(With inputs from agencies)



