ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma wreaks havoc with blistering ton as India down Afghanistan in Delhi
Story highlights
Chasing 273, Rohit had a no-nonsense approach that saw him take on the opposition bowlers from the start. In the first 10 overs, India scored 94 runs to put Afghanistan on the mat from the start 30 balls to complete his fifty. He would then continue his onslaught on the opposition as the Men in Blue registered a massive win before the Pakistan clash on Saturday.
Rohit Sharma was at his sensational best on Wednesday (Oct 11) as he led India to back-to-back wins in the ongoing ODI World Cup. Breaking records left, right and center Rohit registered the fastest hundred for India in the ODI World Cup while also breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most tons. His blistering innings saw India chase down 273 runs target with 90 balls to spare to beat Afghanistan by eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Rohit Sharma wreaks havoc
More to Follow…