ugc_banner

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma wreaks havoc with blistering ton as India down Afghanistan in Delhi

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Oct 11, 2023, 08:59 PM IST

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma wreaks havoc with blistering ton as India down Afghanistan in Delhi Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Chasing 273, Rohit had a no-nonsense approach that saw him take on the opposition bowlers from the start. In the first 10 overs, India scored 94 runs to put Afghanistan on the mat from the start 30 balls to complete his fifty. He would then continue his onslaught on the opposition as the Men in Blue registered a massive win before the Pakistan clash on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma was at his sensational best on Wednesday (Oct 11) as he led India to back-to-back wins in the ongoing ODI World Cup. Breaking records left, right and center Rohit registered the fastest hundred for India in the ODI World Cup while also breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most tons. His blistering innings saw India chase down 273 runs target with 90 balls to spare to beat Afghanistan by eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rohit Sharma wreaks havoc

Chasing 273, Rohit had a no-nonsense approach that saw him take on the opposition bowlers from the start. In the first 10 overs, India scored 94 runs to put Afghanistan on the mat from the start 30 balls to complete his fifty. He would then continue his onslaught on the opposition as the Men in Blue registered a massive win before the Pakistan clash on Saturday.

trending now

More to Follow…

recommended stories

recommended stories

RELATED

TAKE A BOW, KING KOHLI! Virat becomes highest run-getter in ODI, T20 World Cup history

Rohit Sharma leapfrogs Sachin Tendulkar for most hundreds in ODI World Cup with blistering knock vs Afg

Rugby WC: France captain Antoine Dupont trains with headguard before quarter-final tie vs South Africa

Topics