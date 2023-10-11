US Navy soldier admits to taking $15,000 bribe for passing military information to China

A US Navy soldier has admitted that he took $15,000 as a bribe in exchange for providing photos of unclassified US military information to China, including on US military exercises in Indo-Pacific.

Pleading guilty to conspiracy and receiving a bribe, 26-year-old Petty Officer Wenheng "Thomas" Zhao said he was in contact with a Chinese intelligence officer who had coaxed him into providing sensitive information.

“Officer Zhao betrayed his country and the men and women of the US Navy by accepting bribes from a foreign adversary,” US Attorney Martin Estrada said on Tuesday (Oct 11) in a press release.

“While he and the PRC officer he served took great pains to conceal their corrupt scheme, investigators were vigilant in uncovering this shameful plot.”

“Today’s resolution, requiring Zhao to plead guilty to all charges against him, shows that we will act swiftly and decisively to protect our nation from those who seek to undermine our security.”

Information contained US military exercises in Indo-Pacific

In his plea at a federal court in Los Angeles, California-based Zhao admitted to passing off plans for US military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region, operational orders and electrical diagrams and blueprints for a radar system on a US military base in Okinawa, Japan.

Zhao, who worked at Naval Base Ventura County in California, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. A judge is expected to determine his final sentence.

“The intelligence services of the People’s Republic of China actively target clearance holders across the military, seeking to entice them with money to provide sensitive government information,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G Olsen said.

“When contacted by his co-conspirator, rather than reporting it to the Navy, the Defendant chose greed over protecting the national security of the United States.”

Also read | Hamas terrorist kills elderly woman, family finds video of ghastly act on Facebook

“He is now being held accountable for his crimes. To others tempted to put personal profit ahead of patriotic duty, know that we are committed to identifying you and bringing you to justice,” Olsen added.

Was arrested in August

Zhao was arrested in August along with another navy sailor, 22-year-old Jinchao Wei, who was taken into custody for a separate alleged plot to pass sensitive security information to Chinese officials.

Wei, who served aboard the San Diego-based USS Essex, was busted on espionage charges after he allegedly provided China with detailed information of the ship and its crew.

(With inputs from agencies)