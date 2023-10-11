Hamas terrorist kills elderly woman, family finds video of ghastly act on Facebook

A Hamas terrorist brutally murdered an elderly woman and posted the killing on her Facebook account, her family has said. The video was found by her granddaughter Mor Bayder, who described the unnamed deceased as “pure and good”.

"I saw that worst thing you could possibly imagine," Bayder told Israel's Channel 13 in Hebrew on Tuesday (Oct 10). "My grandmother, in her house, being murdered in a video."

She said that the video showed her grandmother "lying there" on the floor covered in a pool of blood.

Bayder said that a militant took her grandmother's phone, filmed the whole act, and then uploaded the clip to her social media account.

"That's how we found out, how we learned about it," Bayder said.

Grandmother assured family she was safe

The last time the family spoke to the grandmother was on Saturday when Hamas launched the unprecedented attack.

She had reassured them that she was in a protected space and was “okay”.

The woman, who lived at Nir Oz Kibbutz near the Gaza border, told her family that she had not received any special instructions since the first rockets were launched.

Her family believes that Hamas terrorists broke into the elderly woman’s home after breaching the fence from Gaza, which is less than a mile away from where she lived.

Family breaks down

"I assume she was the first point of contact where the terrorists infiltrated," Bayder’s cousin, Yoav Shimoni, told CNN.

Nir Oz is one of the communities near the Gaza border that was targeted in a series of surprise attacks by Hamas on Saturday.

Several people from the kibbutz are reportedly missing, including a 74-year-old grandmother.

More than 100 people are believed to have been kept as hostages by Hamas and taken to Gaza, with social media showing distressing clip of a young woman being forcefully carried away on the back of a motorcycle while screaming for help.

