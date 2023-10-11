Shani Louk, whose partially naked body was paraded in a truck, is alive in Gaza, says her mother

The mother of Shani Louk, a 22-year-old German national believed to have been abducted by Hamas fighters during their recent surprise attack on Israel, has received confirmation that her daughter is alive.

The incident occurred during the Tribe of Supernova music festival in the Negev Desert near the Gaza Strip, where Hamas fighters stormed the event, resulting in multiple abductions and deaths.

After initial fears that Shani Louk might have been killed, new information has emerged that she might be alive, her mother told Swiss German-language news website Blick.

The shocking abduction

Shani Louk, a tattoo artist, was among the attendees at the music festival when Hamas fighters abruptly raided the area.

Witnesses reported that she was seized by the militants and paraded through the streets in the back of a pickup truck.

Her mother, Ricarda, had initially feared the worst after viewing a video in which Shani was unconscious in a car, abducted by Hamas fighters.

The family identified her in the footage through her distinctive dreadlocks and tattoos. In her plea for help, Shani's mother sought any information or assistance related to her daughter's situation.

On Tuesday (Oct 10), Shani Louk's family shared a glimmer of hope, announcing that they had received evidence confirming her survival. Swiss German-language news website Blick reported that Shani's mother revealed her daughter's presence in a Gaza hospital, where she is being treated for severe head injuries.

While this development brings relief, Shani's condition is reported to be critical, necessitating swift action and support from the German government.

"Every minute counts," said Shani's mother.

A wider crisis

The surprise attack by Hamas on Israel resulted in the estimated abduction of at least 150 individuals, who are now held at undisclosed locations across Gaza. Their well-being and exact whereabouts remain uncertain.

The Supernova music festival, attended by approximately 3,500 young people, was a focal point of the Hamas raid, with multiple attendees, including Shani Louk, taken captive. Disturbing social media videos documented the militants seizing festivalgoers and placing them in vehicles.

Shani Louk's case is not isolated, as at least two more families are known to be searching for their loved ones who were also captured during the attack. This includes the parents of 25-year-old Noa Argamani and 23-year-old American-Israeli Hersh Golberg-Polin, who was celebrating his birthday at the festival, reported Newsweek.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.