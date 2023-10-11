Israel army says suspected aerial 'infiltration from Lebanon'

Israel's army on Wednesday (Oct 11) suspected aerial "infiltration from Lebanon" as rocket sirens were activated in Israel's northern part. In a post on X, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that a report was received regarding a "suspected infiltration from Lebanon into Israeli airspace".

A map by the Kumta Telegram channel posted on social media showed all the places currently under alert where residents are being told to enter shelters.

The army's Home Front Command asked residents of the cities of Beit Shean, Safed and Tiberias to remain in shelters "until further notice" fearing a "large-scale attack".

Local media mentioned that a reporter on Israeli TV reported that explosions were heard, and something struck the ground in the border town of Metula. There's no official confirmation.

A report by the Times of Israel said that several aircraft may have infiltrated Israeli airspace from Lebanon. It also clarified that a suspected enemy drone seen on TV earlier was actually Israeli.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that the United States government also announced an immediate evacuation of the embassy in Beirut and told all Americans to leave Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding security consultations, Ynet reported, further adding that he was in a reinforced room deep under Defense Ministry headquarters.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

⚡️Sirens in every settlement near Lebanon



Holy shit pic.twitter.com/QH3Fl3XbcN — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) October 11, 2023 ×

Also read: Gaza Strip and the struggle for survival for millions of its residents

Israel on Wednesday also formed a "war cabinet", Netanyahu and a political rival announced an emergency government for the duration of the conflict that has already killed thousands.

As of Wednesday evening, Israeli soldiers said that they had found a total of 1,200 bodies, mostly civilians killed during the Hamas attack, which has been dubbed the worst attack in Israel's 75-year history.

Meanwhile, Gaza officials reported more than 1,000 people killed in Israel's withering campaign of air and artillery strikes on the crowded Palestinian enclave, where black smoke billowed into the sky and entire city blocks lay in ruins.

Israel has massed forces, tanks and other heavy armour around Gaza in its retaliatory operation against what Netanyahu labelled "an attack whose savagery... we have not seen since the Holocaust".

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE