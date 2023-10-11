Indian embassy in Israel, office in Palestine urge stranded Indians to remain vigilant, share helpline numbers

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues to rage on, Indian Embassy in Israel has urged citizens stranded in the war-ravaged country to remain "calm and vigilant" and follow the issued advisories.

"The Embassy has been working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. Please remain calm & vigilant & follow the security advisories. 24*7 Emergency Helpline/Contact: Tel +972-35226748, Tel +972-543278392. Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," it said in a statement.

Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla also shared a video message urging the members of the Indian community in Israel to remain alert due to the ongoing war that has escalated tensions in the country.

Meanwhile, the Representative Office of India in Palestine also shared the emergency helpline numbers for Indian who are stuck in Palestine. This comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra has voiced his support to Israel in a discussion with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The PM said that India stands “firmly with Israel in this difficult hour”.

New Delhi also rebuked the Hamas terrorist attack that took place in Israel on Saturday (Oct 7).

“I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”, the prime minister posted.

Israel embassy in India reverted on the post thanking the PM Modi for his "unwavering" support for Israel. "We extend our gratitude to all our Indian friends for standing firmly with Israel during these challenging times," it added.

India has been a long-standing ally of Israel. In 2015 and 2016, New Delhi abstained from a UN vote that called for a discussion if Israel should be brought before the International Criminal Court for its alleged war crimes during the 2014 crisis in Gaza.

Modi, in 2017, became the first Indian prime minister to ever visit the Jewish nation. With this, India has joined the Western countries, including US, UK, and France, who have pledged their support to Israel's "right to self-defence" against the terror attacks.

Israeli troops have intensified its offensive measures in Gaza as the airstrikes from Hamas and Hezbollah continue. Israel has mobilised millions of troops, the largest since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.