Hamas launches multiple rockets towards Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv: Report

Hamas on Wednesday (Oct 11) fired multiple rockets towards the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. Hamas' Al-Qassam has taken responsibility for the attack.

Reports have mentioned that planes were unable to land at the Ben Gurion Airport after strikes.

Information shared on social media forums claimed that all aircraft landings were denied and planes were being diverted or told to circle the area.

Departures from the Ben Gurion Airport have been suspended as per reports. Those who are at the airport are being asked to take cover.

Meanwhile, British Airways said on Wednesday it was suspending its flights to and from Tel Aviv amid safety concerns. The move came hours after the UK airline turned around one of its flights from London's Heathrow Airport to Tel Aviv in mid-air, citing fears over the security situation in Israel and the region.

Israel maintained its bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday while also striking targets in southern Lebanon, as armed wings of Palestinian militant groups continue to fire rockets.

"Safety is always our highest priority and following the latest assessment of the situation we're suspending our flights to and from Tel Aviv," British Airways said in a statement.

"We're contacting customers booked to travel to or from Tel Aviv to apologise for the inconvenience and offer options including a full refund and rebooking with another airline or with British Airways at a later date.

"We continue to monitor the situation in the region closely," it added.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Rocket fired at hospital

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a hospital in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the healthcare facility said.

"The child development centre at the Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon suffered a direct hit by a projectile from Gaza," she said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

