Top 10 world news: Iran warns US, China and US spat over coronavirus origin and more

Iran warns Donald Trump after US carried air strikes in Iraq
Iran on Friday warned US President Donald Trump on Friday against taking "dangerous actions" after Washington carried out a series of air strikes that targetted Iran-backed militia group in Iraq.
China fuels debate on coronavirus origin, links US Army to outbreak
What began as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo terming coronavirus as the "Wuhan virus" has now snowballed into a bone of contention between the United States and China.
100,000 likely coronavirus cases in Ohio: US health official
In a massive development, the US state of Ohio said that 100,000 people in the region are likely to have coronavirus, the state health department director said.
COVID-19: Brazilian government aide who met US President Donald Trump tests positive
The press secretary of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Fabio Wajngarten, who met US President Donald Trump a few days ago, has been tested positive for coronavirus.
South Korea reports more recoveries than coronavirus cases for the first time
South Korea reported more recoveries from the coronavirus than new infections on Friday for the first time since its outbreak emerged in January, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia's biggest epidemic outside China may be slowing.
UK says US strikes in Iraq 'proportionate' response
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday said US airstrikes in Iraq were a "proportionate" response to the deaths of two Americans and one Briton in a rocket attack.
Debate offers Biden, Sanders a chance to bridge Democratic Party's divide
After all the rancour of the Democratic presidential race, front-runner Joe Biden has a chance in Sunday's debate to extend an olive branch to rival Bernie Sanders and his fervent liberal supporters in a bid for party unity before the general election fight.
Kuwait asks Muslims to pray at home to halt coronavirus spread
Kuwait's religious authorities asked Muslims to pray at home on Friday as Gulf Arab states stepped up measures to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
COVID-19: Australian minister who met with Ivanka Trump says he has virus
A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and was quarantined in hospital on Friday, days after returning from Washington where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr.
European Union announces €2000 as aid to migrants in Greece to return home
The European Union has said that it will pay €2000 as an aid to every migrant lodging in overcrowded camps in Greece to ensure that they go back home.