Top 10 world news: Iran warns US, China and US spat over coronavirus origin and more

Iran warns Donald Trump after US carried air strikes in Iraq

Iran on Friday warned US President Donald Trump on Friday against taking "dangerous actions" after Washington carried out a series of air strikes that targetted Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. Read more

China fuels debate on coronavirus origin, links US Army to outbreak

What began as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo terming coronavirus as the "Wuhan virus" has now snowballed into a bone of contention between the United States and China. Read more

100,000 likely coronavirus cases in Ohio: US health official

In a massive development, the US state of Ohio said that 100,000 people in the region are likely to have coronavirus, the state health department director said. Read more

COVID-19: Brazilian government aide who met US President Donald Trump tests positive

The press secretary of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Fabio Wajngarten, who met US President Donald Trump a few days ago, has been tested positive for coronavirus. Read more

South Korea reports more recoveries than coronavirus cases for the first time

South Korea reported more recoveries from the coronavirus than new infections on Friday for the first time since its outbreak emerged in January, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia's biggest epidemic outside China may be slowing. Read more

UK says US strikes in Iraq 'proportionate' response

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday said US airstrikes in Iraq were a "proportionate" response to the deaths of two Americans and one Briton in a rocket attack. Read more

Debate offers Biden, Sanders a chance to bridge Democratic Party's divide

After all the rancour of the Democratic presidential race, front-runner Joe Biden has a chance in Sunday's debate to extend an olive branch to rival Bernie Sanders and his fervent liberal supporters in a bid for party unity before the general election fight. Read more

Kuwait asks Muslims to pray at home to halt coronavirus spread

Kuwait's religious authorities asked Muslims to pray at home on Friday as Gulf Arab states stepped up measures to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. Read more

COVID-19: Australian minister who met with Ivanka Trump says he has virus

A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and was quarantined in hospital on Friday, days after returning from Washington where he met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr. Read more

European Union announces €2000 as aid to migrants in Greece to return home

The European Union has said that it will pay €2000 as an aid to every migrant lodging in overcrowded camps in Greece to ensure that they go back home. Read more