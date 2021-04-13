Top 10 World News: Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60% purity, and more

Iran is going to begin enriching uranium at 60 per cent purity starting Wednesday, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi announced on Tuesday, state media reported. Meanwhile, the Chinese government has warned the United States to refrain from playing with fire, immediately stop official contact with Taiwan in any form. Read on to know more.

Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 per cent purity: State media

In February this year, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said that Iran could increase its level of uranium enrichment to whatever the country needs, including up to 60%.



Stop any form of US-Taiwan official contacts: China warns America

China urges the United States “not to play with fire on the Taiwan issue, immediately stop any form of U.S.-Taiwan official contacts, cautiously and appropriately handle the matter, and not send wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces.



US halts use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to rare blood clotting issues

“COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously,” the FDA said in a joint statement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



UN rights chief sees Syria repeating in Myanmar, calls for halt to 'slaughter'

UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said in a statement 3,080 had been detained and there are reports that 23 people have been sentenced to death following secret trials.



Ukraine minister calls for military help, more sanctions on Russia

"At the operational level, we need measures which will deter Russia and which will contain its aggressive intentions. This could be ... a new round of sanctions which would raise the price of Russian aggression," Kuleba told a news conference at NATO alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.



China warns 34 tech firms to 'rectify' any anti-competitive measures after record Alibaba fine

The move suggests Beijing's scrutiny of its most powerful tech firms is far from over, with regulators warning they will continue to eradicate monopoly practices and telling internet companies to 'heed the warning of Alibaba's case’



Mexico detains 30 Marines in collection with disappearances of several people in 2014

"Thirty naval service members were made available to the Attorney General's Office on April 9 in compliance with arrest warrants... for the alleged crime of forced disappearance of persons," the Navy Secretariat said in a statement



Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000

After crashing in 2018, the value of bitcoin rebounded and it has set records since late last year - rocketing from around $12,000 in October to more than $60,000 a month ago.



Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over reef dispute in South China Sea

The escalating feud between Manila and Beijing started after more than 200 Chinese vessels suspected by Philippine authorities to be operated by militias were spotted early last month at Whitsun Reef



Russia accuses US, other NATO countries of turning Ukraine into 'powder keg'

Russia recently stationed soldiers along the Ukraine border and also accused Western countries of supplying arms to Ukraine.