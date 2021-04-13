Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 per cent purity: State media

Iran is going to begin enriching uranium at 60 per cent purity starting Wednesday, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi announced on Tuesday, state media reported.



“Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its plan to start 60 per cent uranium enrichment as of Wednesday,” Iran’s Press TV cited Araghchi as saying.



In February this year, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said that Iran could increase its level of uranium enrichment to whatever the country needs, including up to 60%.

Under the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers, Iran is limited to refining uranium to 3.67%.

On Monday, Iran accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging its key Natanz nuclear site and vowed revenge for an attack that appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war.

Iran said the person who caused an electricity outage in one of the production halls at the underground uranium enrichment plant had been identified. “Necessary measures are being taken to arrest this person,” Iranian state media reported, without giving further details.

The incident occurred amid diplomatic efforts by Iran and the United States to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, an accord Israel fiercely opposed, after former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned it three years ago.

