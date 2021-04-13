Ukraine minister calls for military help, more sanctions on Russia 

NATO and the West must act quickly to prevent an escalation of violence between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, saying further sanctions against Moscow and more military help to Kyiv could help.

"At the operational level, we need measures which will deter Russia and which will contain its aggressive intentions. This could be ... a new round of sanctions which would raise the price of Russian aggression," Kuleba told a news conference at NATO alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"This could be direct support aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities. Because we do know that Russia spares no effort to prevent third countries from cooperating with Ukraine in the defence sector. Russia is working hard to undermine our defence capabilities."

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the Western alliance, and not Moscow, would decide whether Ukraine joins in the future.

"It is for the 30 NATO allies to decide when Ukraine is ready for membership. No one else has any right to try to meddle or to interfere in that process," Stoltenberg told a news conference alongside Kyiv's top diplomat.

"Russia is now trying to reestablish some kind of sphere of influence where they try to decide what neighbours can do," Stoltenberg said.

