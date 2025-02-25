Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, "There will be no possibility of direct talks" with the US amid fears of attacks on nuclear sites by Israel and the US.

In other news, Pope Francis approved the canonisation of two new saints, carrying out his papal duties from his hospital bed as he battles double pneumonia.

Meanwhile, ousted South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol justified his declaration of martial law, saying the country was facing an "existential crisis".

'No possibility of direct talks': Iran on 'high alert' amid fears of attacks on nuclear sites by US, Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday (Feb 25) ruled out the possibility of direct talks with the United States on the nuclear issue.

Pope Francis approves canonisation of two new saints from hospital bed amid pneumonia recovery

Pope Francis approved the canonisation of two new saints as he continued to carry out his papal duties from his hospital bed, the Vatican said on Tuesday (Feb 25).

Yoon says South Korea was facing ‘existential crisis’ when he declared martial law

Ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol, on Tuesday (Jan 25), said that South Korea was facing an "existential crisis" when he declared martial law as he faced the final day of impeachment hearings that could formally remove him from office.

‘Need to go a long way’: Kremlin warns of long road to rebuilding US-Russia trust

As the US and Russia have been mending their relationship, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that Russia and the US have a long way to go to restore trust after all the difficulties in the past few years, TASS reported.

Sensitive data of 3 million exposed in massive breach at US screening company

A massive data breach at a US employee screening company has exposed the personal information of over 3.3 million Americans.

What is GainBitcoin case? CBI conducts searches at over 60 locations in $757.26 million cryptocurrency scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at 60 locations across India as part of its probe into the USD 757.26 million GainBitcoin cryptocurrency scam, officials said.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to Elon Musk, offers to invest $2 billion in X

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a letter addressed to Elon Musk, expressing his desire to invest $2 billion in the billionaire’s X platform.

Watch | Colombian man arrested for trying to smuggle cocaine worth $10400 hidden in wig

A 40-year-old Colombian man was arrested at Cartagena's Rafael Nunez International Airport for trying to smuggle cocaine while boarding a flight to Amsterdam. The drugs were hidden under a toupee he was wearing.

Preity Zinta slams Congress’ Kerala unit over fake Rs 180 million loan news: ‘Shame on you’

Preity Zinta will not tolerate any wrong words against her. On Tuesday (Feb 25), the Bollywood actress slammed a post shared by the Congress party's Kerala unit, claiming that her huge loan was written off by the BJP.

Ace shuttler Lakshya Sen caught in age fraud case - Know details

Lakshya Sen, one of India’s brightest badminton stars, has found himself embroiled in a legal battle over allegations of age fraud. The controversy, which first surfaced in the early 2010s, centres around claims that Sen and his brother, Chirag Sen, falsified their birth records to compete in junior badminton tournaments. The accusations have since escalated into a full-fledged legal case, bringing the Indian sports ecosystem’s age verification system under scrutiny.