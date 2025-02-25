A 40-year-old Colombian man was arrested at Cartagena's Rafael Nunez International Airport for trying to smuggle cocaine while boarding a flight to Amsterdam. The drugs were hidden under a toupee he was wearing.

According to the authorities, the wig contained 19 cocaine capsules worth more than $10400. The suspect was caught by the Anti-Narcotics Police unit during controls carried out while boarding flights.

The man, from Pereira, was in possession of over 220 grams of cocaine in his wig, which was found by the police. The arrest prevented the sale of more than 400 doses of cocaine, according to the authorities.

The arrested person has been placed at the disposal of the Attorney General's Office over charges of trafficking, manufacturing and carrying narcotic substances. He also has two court records for the crime of drug trafficking.

Largest producer of cocaine

According to the United Nations, Colombia is the world’s largest producer of cocaine. In 2023, the cultivation of coca bush in Colombia increased by 10 per cent, when compared to the previous year, to 253,000 hectares. The South African country produced 2,664 metric tons, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

According to the commander of the Metropolitan Police of Cartagena, Brigadier General Gelver Yecid Peña Araque, over 450 people have been arrested so far this year for drug trafficking. More than 115 kilos of hallucinogens, including marijuana, coca base and cocaine, have been seized by the authorities.

“We are dealing decisive blows against these criminal structures that not only fight over local drug trafficking, but are also the generators of different violent acts and other types of crimes that disrupt peace and coexistence. We continue to insist on the importance of the community being our main ally, providing timely information that helps us identify and locate criminals,” he said, according to the statement released by the Colombian National Police.

(With inputs from agencies)