A video of a man forcing a live fish to drink beer has gone viral over social media, sparking outrage and animal abuse concerns.

In the bizarre video shared on Instagram, a man can be seen holding a Rohu fish as he tilts a beer bottle near its mouth, forcing it to drink. Another man stands beside him as they both laugh at the act.

The unusual incident caught on camera evoked reactions from social media users. While some found it amusing, many criticised it, calling it animal cruelty. Many users also tagged People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), urging them to take action against the men.

The clip was posted by a social media account ‘Rare Indian Clips’ which has a following of over 21k. The account’s bio reads, “Posting here Rare Unseen Clips daily for you.” The video has gained nearly 400k views within just a day since it was shared, with hundreds of comments.

Social media reacts

While some joked, “King(fish)er”, referring to the beer brand, many others expressed outrage.

“Not funny. Animal abuse,” a user commented. While several commented that they didn’t find it funny.

Another user wrote, “@peta @petaindia requires some appropriate actions immediately.”

Can alcohol harm fish?

According to research conducted at New York University (NYU), Zebrafish showed changes in behaviour when exposed to alcohol. While moderately intoxicated fish swam faster, leading sober fish, ones with higher alcohol concentrations tended to lag behind and showed sedative effects, according to The Fisheries Blog.

Alcohol can harm fish and lead to disorientation and impaired swimming. It may also lead to possible toxicity. According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, prolonged exposure to alcohol in fish can affect their nervous system and organ function.

(With inputs from agencies)