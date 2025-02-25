Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a letter addressed to Elon Musk, expressing his desire to invest $2 billion in the billionaire’s X platform.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently held in Delhi's Tihar jail for involvement in a 2015 multi-million dollar fraud, said that investment would make him a “proud Indian” if accepted.

In the letter, the conman wrote, “I am taking this Privilege and Pride today to say, Hey Elon, I am ready and wanting to invest ‘1 Billion USD’ immediately and another ‘1 Billion USD’ next year in your Company X, making a total ‘2 Billion USD’ as investment,” according to HT.

Conman congratulates Musk

Chandrashekhar also congratulated Musk on becoming the head of the US Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump’s administration and referred to him as his “big brother”.

“This surely is gonna be a Revolution, you are the Man,” he said.

“Elon, you are someone, who I really look up to, you are solid, Tankman, Bulletproof, what you have built is amazing, being a part of that build would be the most craziest and a greatest thing for me,” the letter said.

He further added that X was his and “Lady Love’s” favourite social media platform, referring to the actress Jacqueline Fernandez with whom he claims to have a relationship. He has also written letters to the Sri Lankan celebrity, although she denies his claims.

Letters from jail

This is not the first time that the conman has written letters to notable personalities from prison. Last month, he wrote a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, declaring his overseas income of Rs 22,410 crore ($2591.5 million) for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Earlier this month, Chandrashekhar proposed to CEO Sam Altman to invest in OpenAI’s Indian operations, offering to invest $1 billion immediately and another $2 billion in the next five years.

“Sam, why go to venture capital investors? Why should the big boys always have the fun? Sam, please just take my money,” he wrote in his letter to Altman.

He has also written letters to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

(With inputs from agencies)