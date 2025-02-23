Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday (Feb 23) called news agency Reuters report a lie. The reporting was about a possible shutdown of Starlink in Ukraine due to a dispute over mineral resources.

Reuters, citing unnamed sources, reported that the US has threatened to cut Ukraine's access to Starlink if Kyiv doesn't agree to a critical minerals deal.

In a post on X, Musk called Reuters report "false", and also attacked The Associated Press, labelling it "Associated Propaganda".

He wrote, "This is false. Reuters is lying. They are second only to AP (Associated Propaganda) as legacy news liars."

The sources told the news agency that Ukraine's continued access to Starlink was brought up in discussions between US and Ukrainian officials after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky turned down an initial proposal from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The issue was raised again when Keith Kellogg, the US special Ukraine envoy, and Zelensky during meetings on Thursday.

Ukraine was told during the meeting that it faced imminent shutoff of the service if it did not reach a deal on critical minerals, said the source.

Starlink provides internet connectivity to Ukraine, which is crucial for the war-torn nation and its military. As quoted by Reuters, the source said, "Ukraine runs on Starlink. They consider it their North Star, Losing Starlink... would be a massive blow."

White House bars AP

Recently, the White House blocked an AP reporter from an event in the Oval Office after demanding the news agency alter its style on the Gulf of Mexico, which President Donald Trump has ordered renamed the Gulf of America.

When the reporter, whom the AP, tried to enter the White House event the next day, he was turned away. Later, a second AP reporter was barred from a late-evening event in the White House's Diplomatic Reception Room.

Julie Pace, who is AP's senior vice president and executive editor, had called the administration’s move unacceptable. "It is alarming that the Trump administration would punish AP for its independent journalism," Pace said in a statement.

"Limiting our access to the Oval Office based on the content of AP's speech not only severely impedes the public’s access to independent news, it plainly violates the First Amendment," Pace added.

(With inputs from agencies)