Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar continues to profess his love for Jacqueline Fernandez from the confinements of jail. Chandrashekhar often writes to Fernandez, claiming the two are in a relationship. However, Fernandez has called herself a victim of his con in her statement to the court. In his latest letter to the actress, Sukesh has apologised to Jacqueline for what she has been subjected to thanks to her association with him. He has also addressed how the media and fans call him 'obsessed'.



A report in the Hindustan Times states that Sukesh addressed Jacqueline by various terms of endearment. He wrote, “2025, the year of 9, This is our year. The year where I am gonna, prove my love for you, and gonna pull out the Biggest Surprise “of” and “for” our love, before this world, who thinks I am obsessed, and our love is scary.”



Sukesh added that ‘there is no doubt that I am obsessed with you’.

“As you always say: ‘we are old school, and one has to be overly obsessed in love with your partner if you really mean the word “Love” for that person.’” In his letter, Sukesh also mentioned that he would prove that ‘none of the so-called crime stories were ever true."

Jacqueline will be next seen in Sonu Sood starred Fateh. Sukesh mentioned how he could not wait to watch the film.



“Baby girl, once again sorry for everything that you went through, in this relationship, 2025, is gonna be a fresh start, I promise to make you feel proud of us and our love.”

About Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested in connection with a multi-crore fraud case in 2025. He has been lodged in Tihar jail ever since. While investigating his case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found his connection with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Photos of the two in what seemed like a hotel room were also widely circulated on social media. It appeared that the two knew each other intimately.



While the conman claims he is dating the actress, Jacqueline claims that Chandrashekhar duped her into believing he was a businessman, and that he’s using intimidating tactics to threaten her.

