Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar declared his overseas income of Rs 22,410 crore ($2591.5 million), for the fiscal year 2024-2025, in a letter written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Chandrasekhar is currently being held in Delhi's Tihar Jail for being involved in a 2015 multi-crore fraud.

The conman expressed his willingness to pay Rs 7,640 crore ($883.5 million)in taxes on the declared income, under the taxation framework of India, through a letter issued by his lawyer.

Chandrasekhar disclosed details regarding his international business ventures, Speed Gaming Corporation, which is registered in the British Virgin Islands and LS Holdings International, which is registered in Nevada, US.

Both of his businesses of online and offline gaming and betting have been operational since 2016, with a turnover of USD 2.70 billion last year, according to him. He also claimed that these entities have maintained operations across the US, the UK, Spain, Dubai and Hong Kong.

He further showed his willingness to settle any ongoing income tax recovery proceedings and pending appeals in India, according to India Today.

In the letter Sitharaman, he added that his assets were "legally earned" and in accordance with international banking laws.

Sukesh Chandrashekar expresses admiration for PM Modi

The notorious conman also expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Modi in the letter saying that he wishes to contribute to India’s development by investing and paying taxes on his overseas income.

“As of today, being a proud Indian, under the great leadership of our Prime Minister Modi Ji, I want to contribute my part towards the world class development of this great nation. Henceforth by willingly paying Indian taxes on my overseas income, and further investing my overseas income here in India. Hereby to start I am hereby declaring my legitimate overseas income of Rs. 7,640 Crores for the year 2024 and wanting to pay the appropriate taxes in accordance to Indian Tax laws on immediate basis,” he wrote in the letter, as quoted by the Republic.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekar?

Chandrasekhar is accused of orchestrating a massive extortion racket. The notorious conman allegedly swindled hundreds of crores of rupees from wealthy figures, including politicians and businessmen.

He is accused of being involved in a money laundering scheme of Rs 200 crore ($23 million) under an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation along with additional charges filed by the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police and other agencies.

The conman is also rumoured to have a romantic relationship with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, although the Sri Lankan celebrity has denied the claims.

(With inputs from agencies)