Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (Jan 12) hit out at the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray by saying that the people of Maharashtra have ended the politics of "betrayal" and "backstabbing" in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state convention in Shirdi, Union Home Minister Shah said, "The politics of 'daga-phatka' (back-stabbing) that Sharad Pawar had been doing since 1978, the victory in Maharashtra (by you people) has buried it 20 feet under the ground."

"Uddhav Thackeray had betrayed us, he left his ideology, he left the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray and became the Chief Minister in 2019 by using lies and deceit, you have shown him his place," he added.

Shah on Mahayuti's victory in Maharashtra polls

With the Mahayuti alliance (the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP- Ajit Pawar faction) securing a handsome win in the 2024 assembly elections, Amit Shah said the win was a milestone that put India's politics back on track.

"The architects of this success are BJP workers. I salute all of you and thank the people of Maharashtra on behalf of the BJP. This victory is a hard slap on the face of those who engage in family politics," Shah added.

The Indian home minister further pointed out that the result also showed that Eknath Shinde's party was the real Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's party was the real NCP.

'INDIA bloc is completely disintegrated '

During the event, Shah also said that the opposition INDIA bloc was completely disintegrated, adding that the alliance was not going to fight together in the Delhi assembly elections and the Mumbai municipal elections.

"Today the INDIA alliance has completely disintegrated. Mumbai is going to have elections and Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are preparing to contest alone. Just like you gave us a grand victory in Maharashtra, in the same way, on February 8, 2025, the BJP government is going to be formed in Delhi. 2024 ended with the victory of Maharashtra and 2025 will begin with BJP's Delhi victory," Shah said.