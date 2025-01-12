Five people have died in the northern Himalayan Indian state of Uttarakhand after their bus rolled 100 metres down a hill in Pauri Garhwal district. The bus reportedly lost control and suffered the accident, leaving 17 people injured. The bus had 22 people on board at the time of the accident.

Police officers and locals rushed to the accident site upon receiving information and rescued the passengers.

Those who sustained injuries were transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities have now opened a probe into the accident.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Five people feared dead as bus meets with an accident in Pauri. More details awaited.



VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Five people feared dead as bus meets with an accident in Pauri. More details awaited.

CM issues statement

Earlier, the CM of the state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, took to X to confirm four deaths in the accident as he shared his condolences.

“Very sad news was received about the death of four passengers due to a bus accident on the way to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pauri.”

“I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this pain.”

पौड़ी में केंद्रीय विद्यालय की ओर जाने वाले मार्ग पर बस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से चार यात्रियों के निधन का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों की आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों को यह कष्ट सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 12, 2025

The CM added that a relief and rescue operation was immediately launched. “Relief and rescue operations are underway by the local administration and the injured are being treated at the nearest hospital. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)