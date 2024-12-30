Seventeen-year-old Kaamya Karthikeyan from the Indian city of Mumbai became the youngest female in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents.

Karthikeyan conquered Africa (Mt Kilimanjaro), Europe (Mt Elbrus), Australia (Mt Kosciuszko), South America (Mt Aconcagua), North America (Mt Denali), Asia (Mt Everest) followed by the recent climb in Antarctica.

She reached the summit of Mt Vincent Antarctica along with her father, Indian Navy officer Cdr S Karthikeyan, on December 24 at 5.20 pm Chilean Standard Time to complete the Seven Summits Challenge.

Who is Kaamya Karthikeyan?

Karthikeyan is a student of class 12 at the Navy Children School in Mumbai. The 17-year-old said that she was seven years old when she took her first trek in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

When not climbing mountains, Kamya Karthikeyan indulges in fine arts. According to a report by KidsChaupal.com, Karthikeyan knows how to play the piano, and the guitar and also does Bharatanatyam.

Ms Kaamya Karthikeyan, class XII student at @IN_NCSMumbai, scripts history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents - Africa (Mt. Kilimanjaro), Europe (Mt. Elbrus), Australia (Mt. Kosciuszko), South America (Mt. Aconcagua),… pic.twitter.com/GyC2bE8LCK — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 29, 2024

In a post on X, the Indian Navy congratulated the 17-year-old for accomplishing the milestone of scaling seven highest peaks across seven continents.

Also, the Navy Children's School said on X, "Breaking barriers and reaching new heights! Kaamya Karthikeyan, Class XII, Navy Children School, Mumbai, becomes the youngest female in the world to conquer the Seven Summits—the highest peaks on all seven continents! A moment of immense pride for NCS Mumbai!"

