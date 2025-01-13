A taxi driver in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was mistakenly killed by hitmen who were hired by a man to kill his girlfriend's family.

The incident took place in Lucknow on December 30 when the gang killed the wrong target, according to a report by India Today.

Lucknow police, as per the report, have arrested lawyer Aaftab Ahmed, in connection with the murder of the cab driver, Mohammad Rizwan.

The preliminary probe revealed that Ahmed paid a gang of hitmen to kill the family members of the woman he was in a relationship with.

The contract killers ended up murdering Rizwan in the Madehganj area mistakenly.

Ahmed, who was the main accused of plotting the murder, hired Yasir who further got Krishnakant involved in the plan.

The duo went to the Madehganj area on Dec 30 to kill the woman's father Irfan but killed Rizwan.

“The accused reached Madehganj on December 30 to carry out the murder but ended up killing the wrong person. The weapon, bike used in the crime, and the phones of the accused have been seized,” the report quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Raveena Tyagi as saying.

The gang was paid an amount of $2,414.49 by Aftab, who refused to pay the remaining promised amount after their plan went haywire.

Police recover 14 live cartridges

The police officials said that they had recovered an illegal firearm, 14 live cartridges, and a motorcycle that was allegedly used in the murder plot, along with three mobile phones.

DCP Tyagi said that the accused would now be presented in court.

(With inputs from agencies)