Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday (Feb 25) ruled out the possibility of direct talks with the United States on the nuclear issue.

Araghchi was addressing a joint press conference with his visiting Russian counterpart.

"There will be no possibility of direct talks between us and the United States on the nuclear issue as long as the maximum pressure is applied in this way," the Iranian foreign minister said referring to US President Donald Trump's hardline approach to Tehran.

Iran on 'high alert' amid fears of attacks on nuclear sites

Earlier in the day, Iran put its defence systems around its nuclear sites on high alert amid fears of an attack by Israel and the US, the Telegraph reported.

Iran has been strengthening defences around key nuclear and missile sites, according to two high-level government sources. Moreover, it has deployed additional air defence system launchers.

The officials stated that the measures are in response to growing concerns of potential joint military action by Israel and the US.

Iran revealed a new ballistic missile earlier this month, that it said was capable of travelling 1,700 kilometres.

Iran's missiles, including this newest design, are capable of reaching its arch-foe Israel, which it targeted twice last year as the Gaza war spilled over.

"The development of defense capabilities and space technologies... aims to ensure that no country dares to attack Iranian territory," President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a televised address.

As reported by CNN this month, US intelligence agencies have warned both the Biden and Trump administrations that Israel will likely attempt to strike facilities key to Iran's nuclear program this year.

"I would like a deal done with Iran on non-nuclear. I would prefer that to bombing the hell out of it," Trump said in an interview with the New York Post.

