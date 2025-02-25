Pope Francis approved the canonization of two new saints as he continued to carry out his papal duties from his hospital bed, the Vatican said on Tuesday (Feb 25).

The 88-year-old is undergoing treatment as he battles pneumonia in both lungs.

The Vatican further said that the Argentine pontiff had received two high-ranking officials on Monday. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, and Venezuelan Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, Parolin's deputy, met with the Pope.

He gave his approval for the canonization of two laymen, one from Venezuela and the other from Italy, who passed away in the early 20th century. Additionally, the Pope also initiated the process of beatification for three 19th-century priests, hailing from Spain, Italy, and Poland.

Pope shows 'slight improvement'

The Vatican on Monday said, “The critical clinical conditions of the Holy Father demonstrate a slight improvement. Even today there were no episodes of asthmatic respiratory attacks; some laboratory tests have improved.”

Earlier, it said that the pontiff was conscious and “not in pain”. In its morning bulletin, the Vatican said, "The night passed well, the pope slept and is resting”.

Pope Francis in 'critical' condition

The Vatican said on Saturday (Feb 22) that Pope Francis had a respiratory attack and his condition "continues to be critical". The treatment required "high-flow oxygen" and also blood transfusions.

The Vatican said, "At the moment the prognosis is reserved," as the 88-year-old spent his ninth night in Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was diagnosed this week with double pneumonia.

In its regular early evening update, the Vatican said, "The Holy Father's condition continues to be critical, therefore, as explained yesterday, the pope is not out of danger."

"This morning Pope Francis presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the application of high-flow oxygen," it added.

The statement further mentioned that daily blood tests of the head of the Catholic Church "showed thrombocytopenia, associated with anaemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions".

"The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair even if he was suffering more than yesterday," it said.

The Vatican also said that Francis has been moving between his bed, a chair, and an adjacent chapel where he prays and has also been doing some work.

(With inputs from agencies)