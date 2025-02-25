Lakshya Sen, one of India’s brightest badminton stars, has found himself embroiled in a legal battle over allegations of age fraud. The controversy, which first surfaced in the early 2010s, centres around claims that Sen and his brother, Chirag Sen, falsified their birth records to compete in junior badminton tournaments. The accusations have since escalated into a full-fledged legal case, bringing scrutiny to the Indian sports ecosystem’s age verification system.

The issue gained momentum in December 2022 when an FIR was filed against Sen, his family, and his coach, alleging forgery and cheating. The Karnataka High Court initially allowed an investigation to proceed, citing valid documentary evidence presented by the complainant. However, the Supreme Court later intervened, granting an interim stay and putting the investigation on hold.

This case raises broader questions about the prevalence of age fraud in Indian sports, the accountability of governing bodies, and the potential impact on athletes' careers. While Lakshya Sen continues to perform on the international stage, the legal battle looms over his future. The judge also refused to grant extra time for further hearings. "When prima facie materials are placed on record that constitute the offences, I do not find any reason to stall the investigation or quash the criminal proceedings," Justice M G Uma said.

Below is the timeline and key events around the case:

Early 2010s: Allegations of age forgery

The controversy dates to the early 2010s, when Lakshya Sen and his brother, Chirag Sen, were competing in junior badminton tournaments. The accusations claim that they used falsified birth certificates to qualify for age-restricted competitions, thereby gaining an unfair advantage.

December 2022: FIR lodged

In December 2022, an FIR was registered at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru against Lakshya Sen, his parents, his brother Chirag Sen, and his coach Vimal Kumar. The complaint was filed by MG Nagaraja, a badminton academy owner from Karnataka.

Allegations in the complaint

The Sen brothers allegedly manipulated their birth certificates to appear younger than their actual age.

Their parents and coach were accused of aiding and abetting this forgery.

The complaint cited cheating (Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code), forgery (Sections 468 and 471), and criminal conspiracy (Section 120B).

Nagaraja claimed he obtained documents through the Right to Information (RTI) Act proving discrepancies in their birth records.

December 2022: Defence responds

Coach Vimal Kumar dismissed the allegations as ‘baseless and frivolous’, stating that age verification is the responsibility of the Badminton Association of India (BAI). He denied any wrongdoing by Lakshya Sen or anyone associated with him.

2023: Legal battle begins

Lakshya Sen and the other accused parties filed petitions in the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the FIR. Their legal team argued that the case was based on a personal vendetta and lacked substantial evidence.

February 2025: Karnataka High Court allows investigation

After months of deliberation, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petitions filed by Sen and others, allowing the investigation to proceed. Justice MG Uma observed that the complainant had provided sufficient preliminary evidence to warrant an official investigation.

Court’s observations

RTI documents presented by the complainant raised valid concerns about discrepancies in Lakshya Sen’s birth records.

The court ruled that the allegations merited a full-fledged investigation under the IPC.

February 2025: Apex Court intervenes

Following the Karnataka High Court’s decision, the accused parties moved the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the investigation. The Supreme Court granted an interim stay, halting all investigative proceedings.

Current status