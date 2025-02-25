Arne Slot’s Liverpool had a decisive weekend in the Premier League title challenge after they beat Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Feb 23). On a weekend, where the gap between Liverpool and second placed Arsenal could have been five points with a game in hand for the Gunners, it was not the case as the Reds extended their lead at the top with an 11-point advantage. Arsenal’s defeat at home to West Ham coupled with Liverpool’s win sees Slot and Co in the driving seat for the Premier League title.

What are the current standings?

As things stand, Liverpool have 64 points from 27 matches while second-placed Arsenal have 53 points from 26 matches at the time of writing on Feb 25. This means second placed Arsenal can reach a maximum of 89 points in case they win all their remaining 12 matches in the rest of the season (three points for a win), meaning Liverpool need 90 points maximum to win the Premier League title.

If this is the case, the Reds need a maximum of 26 points from the 11 remaining matches. Therefore, Slot and Co need eight wins and two draws or nine wins in maximum, provided Arsenal are winning all their matches. Interestingly, both Arsenal and Liverpool go head-to-head on May 10 at Anfield, which could all but seal the title of Mohamed Salah and Co.

When could Liverpool seal the Premier League title?

If both Arsenal and Liverpool go on a winning spree from the time of writing, the latter will seal the title in the 36th game of the season, which will be against Arsenal on May 10. However, considering the Gunners are short on hands in the center-forward position and still going well in the Champions League, they could prioritise the European adventure.

Again if this is the case and assuming Arsenal lose at least two matches, Liverpool will need 20 points from 11 matches and could seal the title on match week 34 against Tottenham at Anfield.