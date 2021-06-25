Top 10 world news: Iran Nuclear deal talks, Pakistan on FATF Grey list & more

Days after Vienna talks of the 2015 JCPOA Nuclear deal were adjourned for consultations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while talking to reporters warned that if the talks drag on like this, it would be 'very hard' for the United States to rejoin Iran nuclear deal. As of yet, no date has been decided for the resumption of Vienna talks.

In other news, as Pakistan still hasn't implemented the terror funding watchdog's action plan. the country continues to remain on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, for a country to be on the grey list is a signal that money in the country is being used for terror financing. Pakistan has now been on the grey list for three years.

'Very hard' to rejoin Iran nuclear deal if talks drag on: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Friday that it would be 'very hard' for US to rejoin the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal if talks dragged on.

Pakistan remains on FATF's grey list

Pakistan continues to remain on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as it is still to implement the terror funding watchdog's action plan.

WHO warns of 'humanitarian disaster' in Syria if cross-border aid not renewed

Failure to renew a cross-border aid operation into Syria which expires next month could result in a new "humanitarian disaster" for the country`s rebel-held region in the northwest, Christian Lindmeier, a World Health Organization spokesman said on Friday.



British study says first COVID-19 case could have emerged in China in October 2019

A British study by researchers from Britain's University of Kent shows that the virus that causes COVID-19 could have started spreading in China as early as October 2019, two months before the first case was identified in the central city of Wuhan.

Sovereign EU should be able to represent interests, says Merkel after EU rejects talks with Putin

After the European Union rejected a proposal to conduct summit talks with Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was instrumental in forwarding the proposal, said "a sovereign EU" should talk with the Russian president.

Why anti-vaxxers are rushing to buy fake COVID-19 jab certificates in Russia

After Russia made innoculations mandatory, anti-vaxxers and vaccine sceptics are rushing to get fake coronavirus jab certificates.

China reshuffles Hong Kong top officials

In a move that critics say will further tighten Beijing's security squeeze on the global financial hub, China has done a reshuffle of the city's top officials.

'Discriminatory policy': Hong Kong court rules in favour of LGBTQ community

Taking the progressive mindset a step forward, Hong Kong’s High Court has ruled in favour of the LGBTQ community with regard to owning subsidised housing.

China lashes out at US over trade restrictions on Xinjiang firm

After the US banned import of solar panel materials from a Chinese company and placed trade restrictions on four others for alleged use of forced labour in Xinjiang, China lashed out at the "bandit-like" US government.

Assange's fiancée urges Biden to free WikiLeaks founder to show US has changed

Julian Assange's fiance says that President Joe Biden must let the WikiLeaks founder go free if he wants the United States to become a beacon for a free press once again and put the legacy of Donald Trump behind it.