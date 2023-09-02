Top 10 world news: India's launches first solar mission, Nobel Foundation revokes invitation to Russia, & more

Shortly after India's historic lunar landing near the uncharted southern region of the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully initiated the Aditya-L1 mission. The mission aims to study the Sun and was launched at 11:50 am on a Saturday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. In other news, the Nobel Foundation has opted to reverse its previous decision, leading to the exclusion of the Russian ambassador from this year's Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Just days after India achieved the first lunar landing near the unexplored south pole of Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation launched its Aditya-L1 mission successfully to study the Sun at 11:50 am on Saturday from the launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The Nobel Foundation has decided to reverse its prior decision and exclude the Russian ambassador from this year's Nobel prize ceremony in Stockholm. This abrupt about-face has elicited widespread reactions and controversy, with the foundation citing the need to convey the values of the Nobel Prize while acknowledging that the strong responses to their initial invitation overshadowed their intended message.

Continuing its recent string of military actions, North Korea on Saturday (September 2) launched multiple cruise missiles off its west coast, informed Seoul's military.

The Centre formed an eight-member High-Level Committee on Saturday (September 2), in order to analyse the issue of ‘one nation, one election’ and also make recommendations for carrying concurrent elections in the country.

Gabon's army said on Saturday (September 2) that it would reopen the country's borders, closed in the wake of the military coup that ousted ex-president Ali Bongo.

A spokesman for Gabon's military rulers said on state TV that they had "decided with immediate effect to reopen the land, sea and air borders as of this Saturday".

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which on Saturday (September 2) marked another milestone with the launch of its solar mission, Aditya -L1, also gave us an important update about its moon mission Chandrayaan-3 and said that the Pragyan rover has successfully traversed 100 metres on the lunar surface.

United Kingdom Home Secretary Suella Braverman ordered an investigation, on Saturday (September 2) into police impartiality as she has accused officers of being “involved in political matters.” The move has been criticised and seen as a highly politicised one as her “anti-woke” rhetoric and hardline stances on immigration have infuriated opponents since she took office nearly a year ago.

Cyprus police, on Saturday (September 2) said that they have arrested 13 people after an anti-migrant march turned violent and a mob smashed storefronts and set numerous trash bins on fire in the coastal resort city of Limassol. The police said that some five people were injured after being assaulted during Friday night’s protest that involved some 500 people.

Thousands of shopkeepers across Pakistan closed their businesses on Saturday, September 2, 2023 in a nationwide strike, expressing their discontent with surging energy and fuel costs. This strike shed light on the economic challenges Pakistan faces due to mismanagement, an IMF agreement, and the resulting subsidy cuts, which have led to soaring petrol and electricity prices in the South Asian nation.

An attack on a convoy carrying gold claimed lives of two Chinese nationals and two others in the Democratic Republic of Congo's lawless east, the local authorities released a statement saying on Saturday (September 2).