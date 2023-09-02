Two Chinese nationals, two others killed in attack on convoy carrying gold in Democratic Republic of Congo

An attack on a convoy carrying gold claimed lives of two Chinese nationals and two others in the Democratic Republic of Congo's lawless east, the local authorities released a statement saying on Saturday (September 2).

The ambush, on Friday (September 1), targeted a four-vehicle convoy of TSM Mining which was carrying gold from a site near the Kimbi River in the Fizi region of South Kivu province.

The attackers "stole parcels of gold which they took away into the bush," said Sammy Badibanga Kalondji, the top local official in Fizi.

The other two who were killed in the attack were a Congolese soldier and a driver.

Kalondji said that the three others who were injured were a Chinese mine employee two locals, a soldier and a mine worker.

He further said that the assailants were localites who belonged to the neighbouring Maniema region.

China is a major investor in DRC, where the Asian power dominates the lucrative mineral mining industry.

South Kivu is the theatre of several attacks staged by armed groups and militias and there have been tensions and violence between locals and Chinese mining firms.

Militia attack on worshippers in Church in DR Congo kills 15

Earlier this week, at least 15 people died after militia attacked the worshippers praying in a Church in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Militiamen, who belonged to the Co-operative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO), which is a militia group involved in various brutal ethnic killings, on Sunday attacked a fishing camp in Gobu, stated Charite Banza, president of civil society in Ituri province.

The attack that took place on Sunday lasted for more than two hours, and ended with the killing of 15 people, said Banza while speaking to the AFP, further stating that seven other people died in the same area a week earlier.

