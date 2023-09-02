UK government orders probe into police’s ‘political activism and impartiality’

United Kingdom Home Secretary Suella Braverman ordered an investigation, on Saturday (September 2) into police impartiality as she has accused of officers being “involved in political matters.” The move has been criticised and seen as a highly politicised one as her “anti-woke” rhetoric and hardline stances on immigration have infuriated opponents since she took office nearly a year ago.

What is the investigation about?

In a statement, the UK Home Office said that Braverman has commissioned Britain’s law enforcement watchdog to conduct a review into political “activism and impartiality” within the police and “explore impacts of police taking part in political matters”.

In a letter to the policing leaders, the UK home secretary has also said that the police should be focused on tackling crime, rather than being involved in political matters and that she will work with them to ensure that their forces’ time is spent on public’s priorities.

The home secretary has ordered a probe to look at whether operational policing in England and Wales is being influenced, said the UK Home Office. The policing model in England and Wales ensures that the police should, at all times, adopt a position of political neutrality, it added.

Braverman has commissioned His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) to undertake the review and asked for the report findings by March 2024, said the home office, in a statement.

The HMICFRS review has also been asked to cover the “quality and neutrality” of police training and communications with the public on issues, including social media.

‘Political activism’ of UK police

Braverman has cited officers’ engagement in “contentious issues,” including policing gender-critical views on social media, their conduct at political marches and some taking a knee in public, which she says has “damaged” public confidence.



“The British people expect their police to focus on cutting crime and protecting communities – political activism does not keep people safe, solve crimes or support victims, but can damage public confidence,” said Braverman, in a statement.

She added, “The review I’ve commissioned will explore whether the police getting involved in politically contentious matters is having a detrimental impact on policing.”

Notably, UK police forces have also been embroiled in a number of scandals involving racism, sexism and corruption, particularly London's Metropolitan Police Service, which is also the country's largest.

Investigation sparks criticism

Labour party spokesperson told BBC that Braverman is commissioning a report “into her own political obsession” and was wasting her time.

“Instead of setting out serious practical policies to tackle Tory failures, all the home secretary is doing is commissioning reports into her own political obsessions – and while she’s doing this, more criminals are being let off and more victims are being let down,” said the Labour party, as quoted by the British media report.

Police Federation’s Deputy Chair Tiffany Lynch said that policing is “too important to be kicked around like a political football,” adding that while their members want to go out there and serve communities in the best way possible, it would require help if the government “constantly changes the goal posts,” as quoted by the BBC.

She added, “One minute they want police officers to be more involved, the next, they want them to act like robots.”

(With inputs from agencies)





