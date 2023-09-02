Gabon coup: Suspension of nation's democracy only temporary, says strongman Nguema

Gabon's new military leader General Brice Oligui Nguema said on Friday (September 1) that the suspension of democracy will only be temporary amid the ongoing coup. In a speech, General Nguema said, "The dissolution of institutions during the coup is temporary," adding it is a question of reorganising them to make them more democratic. Nguema warned business leaders in Gabon against "over-billing" and told them to commit to the development of the country.

"It is difficult to perceive, at this stage, your commitment or patriotism when it comes to the development expected by our compatriots," he added. The military chief vowed to make sure the overcharged money "comes back to the state. Nguema also invited foreign donors, diplomats and members of international organisations to meet with him.

Will not rush to elections: Nguema

Nguema also said on Friday that the junta will proceed "quickly but surely" but that it would avoid elections that "repeat the same mistakes" by keeping the same people in power. "Going as quickly as possible does not mean organising ad hoc elections, where we will end up with the same errors," he said.

Nguema, the head of the Republican Guard, led the coup against President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Wednesday and placed him under house arrest. The takeover ended the Bongo family's 56-year hold on power.

The coup came just moments after an announcement that Bongo had secured a third term in an election. The junta installed Nguema as the head of the state. He is due to be sworn in as "transitional president." The junta has dissolved Gabon's institutions, cancelled the election results and closed the borders.

On Friday, images from local media showed Bongo's son Noureddin Bongo Valentin and other arrested officials in front of suitcases filled with cash allegedly seized from their homes.

African Union suspends Gabon's membership following coup

On Thursday, the African Union (AU) suspended Gabon's membership following Wednesday's coup. The AU's Peace and Security Council barred Gabon's participation in all its activities, organs and institutions until constitutional order was restored.

