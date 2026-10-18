/5 things that make Tesla's new Roadster different from every other electric car

The Tesla Roadster redefines EVs with SpaceX cold-gas thrusters, mid-air flight capabilities, 0.8-second acceleration, a massive 200 kWh battery, and 10,000 psi carbon pressure vessels.
Unlike standard electric vehicles that rely solely on wheel-driven motors, the Roadster features an optional SpaceX package. This system utilises 10 cold-gas thrusters positioned around the car to dramatically boost acceleration, braking, and cornering grip without using chemical fuel.
Standard high-performance electric cars take roughly two seconds to reach 60 miles per hour. By firing highly compressed air backwards, the Roadster bypasses tyre friction limits to hit 60 mph in just 0.8 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating car ever.
While traditional electric cars are strictly bound to the asphalt, the new Roadster is engineered to briefly leave the ground. Its downward-facing perimeter thrusters provide enough lift to let the vehicle hover, jump over obstacles, and perform mid-air rotational stunts.
Most electric vehicles use battery packs ranging from 60 to 100 kWh to balance vehicle weight and efficiency. The Roadster houses a massive 200 kWh battery pack, granting it an unprecedented driving range of 620 miles while supporting extreme power demands.
To fuel its unique propulsion system, the Roadster replaces traditional rear passenger seats with aerospace-grade Carbon-Overwrapped Pressure Vessels. These composite tanks safely store atmospheric air compressed at 10,000 psi, which is then constantly replenished by the car's internal electric pumps.