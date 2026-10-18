LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 things that make Tesla's new Roadster different from every other electric car

5 things that make Tesla's new Roadster different from every other electric car

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 23:08 IST | Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 23:08 IST

The Tesla Roadster redefines EVs with SpaceX cold-gas thrusters, mid-air flight capabilities, 0.8-second acceleration, a massive 200 kWh battery, and 10,000 psi carbon pressure vessels.

SpaceX rocket thrusters
1 / 5
(Photograph: Tesla)

SpaceX rocket thrusters

Unlike standard electric vehicles that rely solely on wheel-driven motors, the Roadster features an optional SpaceX package. This system utilises 10 cold-gas thrusters positioned around the car to dramatically boost acceleration, braking, and cornering grip without using chemical fuel.

Sub-second acceleration times
2 / 5

Sub-second acceleration times

Standard high-performance electric cars take roughly two seconds to reach 60 miles per hour. By firing highly compressed air backwards, the Roadster bypasses tyre friction limits to hit 60 mph in just 0.8 seconds, making it the fastest accelerating car ever.

Mid-air flight capabilities
3 / 5
(Photograph: Tesla)

Mid-air flight capabilities

While traditional electric cars are strictly bound to the asphalt, the new Roadster is engineered to briefly leave the ground. Its downward-facing perimeter thrusters provide enough lift to let the vehicle hover, jump over obstacles, and perform mid-air rotational stunts.

Massive 200 kWh battery
4 / 5
(Photograph: Tesla)

Massive 200 kWh battery

Most electric vehicles use battery packs ranging from 60 to 100 kWh to balance vehicle weight and efficiency. The Roadster houses a massive 200 kWh battery pack, granting it an unprecedented driving range of 620 miles while supporting extreme power demands.

Aerospace air pressure vessels
5 / 5
(Photograph: X/ElonMusk)

Aerospace air pressure vessels

To fuel its unique propulsion system, the Roadster replaces traditional rear passenger seats with aerospace-grade Carbon-Overwrapped Pressure Vessels. These composite tanks safely store atmospheric air compressed at 10,000 psi, which is then constantly replenished by the car's internal electric pumps.

Trending Photo

US midterm elections 2026: Why Atlanta matters in Georgia’s political battle – All you need to know
7

US midterm elections 2026: Why Atlanta matters in Georgia’s political battle – All you need to know

Is a Bugatti faster than a Tesla Roadster?
5

Is a Bugatti faster than a Tesla Roadster?

Why semiconductor factories need robots that make almost no mistakes
5

Why semiconductor factories need robots that make almost no mistakes

5 reasons why the Tesla Roadster’s rocket thrusters are so difficult to engineer
5

5 reasons why the Tesla Roadster’s rocket thrusters are so difficult to engineer

5 things that make Tesla's new Roadster different from every other electric car
5

5 things that make Tesla's new Roadster different from every other electric car