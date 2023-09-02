Nobel Foundation reverses decision, excludes Russian ambassador from prize ceremony

The Nobel Foundation has decided to reverse its prior decision and exclude the Russian ambassador from this year's Nobel prize ceremony in Stockholm. This abrupt about-face has elicited widespread reactions and controversy, with the foundation citing the need to convey the values of the Nobel Prize while acknowledging that the strong responses to their initial invitation have overshadowed their intended message.

Controversial reversal

Last year, the Nobel Foundation chose not to extend invitations to the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus, and Iran due to various reasons, including the Ukraine conflict and domestic crackdowns. However, their recent announcement to invite all ambassadors in Sweden for this year's ceremony has sparked outrage and debate. The foundation's abrupt reversal highlights the complex interplay between international politics and the prestigious Nobel Prize event.

A swift change of plans

In response to the mounting criticism, the Nobel Foundation swiftly retracted its decision and decided on Saturday to replicate its 2022 policy. Consequently, the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus, and Iran will not be present at the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm this year. This unexpected reversal has triggered intense discussions about the Nobel Prize's role in international diplomacy.

Diverging approaches

Interestingly, the Norwegian Nobel Institute, responsible for organizing the Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo, has maintained its tradition of inviting all ambassadors, regardless of geopolitical tensions. The differing approaches of Stockholm and Oslo have further fuelled the debate surrounding the Nobel Foundation's recent decisions.

Global reaction

The Nobel Foundation's decision to include the Russian ambassador while excluding the counterparts of other countries has garnered significant international attention. Ukraine has welcomed the move, calling it a "victory for humanism."

"We thank everyone who demanded the restoration of justice. We are convinced that a similar decision should be made regarding the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to Oslo," spokesman for Ukraine's foreign ministry Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook.

(With inputs from agencies)