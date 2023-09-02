Russian journalist who won Nobel Peace Prize called 'foreign agent' by Moscow

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, a recipient of the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, was called a "foreign agent" by Moscow on Friday (September 1). Muratov was the chief editor of Novaya Gazeta- a newspaper that was widely respected overseas for its investigative reporting and was frequently critical of the Kremlin. Citing local media, the news agency Reuters reported early Saturday the Russian justice ministry said that Muratov was added to the list of foreign agents.

The ministry said that Muratov "created and disseminated material (produced by) foreign agents and used it to spread negative opinions of Russia's foreign and domestic policies on international platforms."

Who else has been placed on the foreign agents' list?

Reuters reported that Russian nationals placed on the foreign agents' list included another journalist who wrote articles favourable to Ukraine, a comedian opposed to the war in Ukraine and a historian from Chechnya. These so-called foreign agents have been subjected to police searches and other punitive measures.

While Muratov is still in Russia, many on the list have left the country since the launch of Russia's offensive in Ukraine in February last year. In recent years, Russia has methodically targeted people and organizations critical of the Kremlin, branding many as “foreign agents.”

Muratov puts up his Nobel Prize for auction

Muratov was a a co-laureate of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, and he later put up his Nobel medal for auction, receiving $103.5 million which he said would be used to aid refugee children from Ukraine.

According to a report by the New York Times (NYT) in June last year, the Nobel Prize was sold to an anonymous buyer. Addressing the auction event on June 20, 2022, before bidding began, Muratov said, "We hope that this will serve as an example for other people like a flash mob, for other people to auction their valuable possessions, their heirlooms, to help refugees, Ukrainian refugees around the world."

(With inputs from agencies)

