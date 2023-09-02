North Korea blasts multiple cruise missiles as US-South Korea end drills

Continuing its recent string of military actions, North Korea on Saturday (September 2) launched multiple cruise missiles off its west coast, informed Seoul's military.

The multiple missile launch took place around 4 am local time towards the Yellow Sea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), adding that the specifications of the missiles were currently being evaluated.

"We have stepped up surveillance and monitoring and are maintaining utmost readiness in close coordination with the United States," the JCS said.

The firing of the missiles comes roughly three days after Pyongyang launched a pair of short-range ballistic missiles as part of its "tactical nuclear strike drill". The Kim Jong Un regime was antagonised by the recent US-South Korean Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises and justified the firing of the missiles.

North Korea is highly critical of the military cooperation between Seoul and Washington. On multiple occasions, Pyongyang has said the exercise is a rehearsal for invasion while the two allies maintain it is for defensive purposes. The military drill came to an end on August 31, after starting nearly 10 days ago.

Irreversible nuclear threat

Notably, North Korea has conducted a record number of weapons tests this year, and last week carried out its second failed attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit.

The relations between the two Koreas are at their lowest point in years, according to experts. Despite South's repeated insistence to discuss Pyongyang's denuclearisation, Kim has refused to come to the table.

According to the dictator, North Korea is an "irreversible" nuclear power and enemy states will have to prepare for the worst-case scenario if they move against Pyongyang.

"If the command and control system of the national nuclear force is in danger of an attack by hostile forces, a nuclear strike is automatically carried out immediately," reads the new law passed last year that allows the execution of nuclear strikes.

Prior to the start of the US-South Korea military drill, Kim went on a field inspection and ordered mass production of weapons. State media KCNA mentioned that Kim noted an "important goal to dramatically increase" missile production capacity to meet the needs of the expanded and strengthened frontline military units.

"Our army must thoroughly secure overwhelming military power and solid readiness to handle any war at any time, so that the enemy does not dare to use force, and would be annihilated if it does," said Kim.

(With inputs from agencies)