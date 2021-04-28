Top 10 world news: India's Covid crisis, UK Johnson scandal, and more

In the middle of India's battle with coronavirus crisis, Russia, South Korea, and Canada also announce assistance as supplies continue to come from other parts of the world including Singapore, United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, after a row, Serum Institute cut the price of Covid vaccine for Indian states. Also, Germany's domestic intelligence agency has been roped in to monitor those who participated in the protest movement against coronavirus restrictions.

WION Exclusive: Will do more, says cricketer Pat Cummins after Covid donation to India wins hearts

In an exclusive interview with WION’s Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Pat Cummins talked about donating $50,000 to PM Cares Fund, IPL amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.

India's Covid crisis: Russia, South Korea, Canada announce assistance; Prince Charles, UK extend solidarity

Three more countries--Russia, South Korea, and Canada announced assistance to India to deal with the COVID-19 crisis as supplies continue to come from other parts of the world including Singapore.

After row, Serum Institute cuts price of its Covid vaccine to 300 rupees for states as 'philanthropic gesture'

The price of the vaccine has been reduced from 400 rupees to 300 per dose for all Indian states, said an announcement by Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday.

Germany ropes in spy agency to monitor anti-vaxxers, Covid deniers

The interior ministry said that some protest leaders "have clearly demonstrated that their agenda goes beyond simply mobilising protests against the government's corona measures".

UK Electoral Commission to probe PM Boris Johnson's flat refurbishment funding scandal

After several allegations from the opposition party, Britain's Electoral Commission has decided to open a formal investigation against the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment.

Bacteria can be the answer to remove microplastics from environment

Generally smaller than 5 mm, microplastics are accidentally released into the environment during production and breakdown of items like water bottles, grocery bags, washing nylon clothes, among others. Even though these particles are tiny, they cannot be biodegradable easily, thereby hanging in the environment for long and also absorbing toxic chemicals.

People with 'O' blood group less vulnerable to COVID-19: Indian research body

The pan-India analysis has revealed that people with blood group 'O' are less susceptible to COVID-19 and people with the blood groups 'B' and 'AB' are more vulnerable to the virus.

IPL 2021- WATCH: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj's gesture for Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer wins hearts

RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj (who bowled the final over) were seen hugging and congratulating dejected Pant and Hetmyer immediately after the match ended.

Spain to open tourism, but only for 'Covid passport' holders

Spain has decided to reopen its borders for travellers and holidaymakers from June but only if the incoming travellers can show their certification with the Covid certificate — the new digital health certificate scheme.

Asteroid that hit Botswana in 2018 was 22 million years old: Researchers

As per the researchers, the debris belongs to Vesta, which is one of the largest objects in our solar system and is believed to be the second-largest space rock in the asteroid belt.