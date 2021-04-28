Germany ropes in spy agency to monitor anti-vaxxers, Covid deniers

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has been roped in to monitor top leaders who have participated in the protest movement against coronavirus restrictions, the interior ministry confirmed on Wednesday.



Members belonging to "Querdenker" (Lateral Thinkers) movement is the largest group that has opposed Covid restrictions and encouraged conspiracy theories related to the pandemic.

The interior ministry said that some protest leaders "have clearly demonstrated that their agenda goes beyond simply mobilising protests against the government's corona measures".

Their main intent appears to "permanently undermine trust in state institutions and their representatives", the ministry added, as quoted by news agency AFP.

Such organisers are suspected to be involved with right-wing extremists such as "Reichsbuerger" (Citizens of the Reich), who have questioned the legitimacy of the modern Federal Republic of Germany and propagating anti-Semitic messages and QAnon theories, it said.

These promoters are also encouraging their supporters to challenge the state monopoly on violence and violate the official orders.

"Querdenker" protests are being conducted for the last year and have attracted thousands and at times tens of thousands of supporters.

Anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists are also seen participating in such protests.

Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) created a separate category to scrutinise these groups as they don't completely come under left-wing or right-wing extremism.

(With inputs from agencies)